Cowboys' Stephen Jones Doesn't Rule out Deebo Samuel Trade: Always Want to Get Better

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president, CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones responded to a query about the team's potential interest in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has requested a trade.

"We're always looking to get better," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News).

"Obviously, you keep your eye on anything and everything that's going on. Certainly, things have to fit in and work, but we're always looking at where we...can get better."

There's been a connection between Samuel and the Cowboys lately after the 49ers star liked a tweet that showed him in a Dallas uniform:

The Cowboys already have a formidable one-two punch at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. They did lose Amari Cooper (trade to Cleveland Browns) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency to Miami Dolphins), though.

Dallas also signed Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington, who would appear to be the team's No. 3 wideout right now.

The Cowboys saw up close what Samuel can do as he accounted for 110 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 23-17 upset win over Dallas in the NFC Wild Card round last year.

Obviously, Samuel joining last year's top scoring offense would only make Dallas scarier on that end, especially given his versatile skillset and ability to run the football.

Of course, there should be plenty of competition for Samuel in the trade market, and that's if he even gets there. He has one year remaining on his rookie deal.

For now, Samuel remains a 49er, but his future status is one of the biggest offseason storylines to watch even as the NFL draft rapidly approaches on Thursday.