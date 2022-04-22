Russian Olympian Evgeny Rylov Suspended 9 Months for Attending Pro-Putin Rally

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Russian Olympic swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been suspended for nine months by the International Swimming Federation.

Per the Associated Press, Rylov's discipline stems from attending a rally in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The AP noted the letter Z, which is displayed on the jacket Rylov wore at the rally, isn't part of the Russian alphabet but "has become a symbol of support for Russian troops after it was used as a marker on Russian armored vehicles operating in Ukraine."

The suspension took effect Wednesday, meaning the earliest he will be eligible to compete in international events again is January 20, 2022.

Rylov was already banned from competition this year. FINA ruled last month that all athletes from Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to take part in the world championships, starting in June, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Per the AP, FINA has updated its ruling to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus at all events through the end of 2022.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement released Friday (h/t Associated Press) that it "supports sanctions against anybody in the Olympic community who is in support of the war, and continues to monitor the situation."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rylov, 25, represented Russia at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He has won four career Olympic medals, including gold in the 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke in 2020.