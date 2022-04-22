Giants Rumors: NY Looking for Trade Partner for 2021 1st-Round WR Kadarius Toney

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Kadarius Toney could be one-and-done in New York.

The Giants are reportedly looking to trade their 2021 first-round draft choice, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Big Blue is apparently making calls with other teams seeing what they can get for the wideout.

Leonard offered more context behind the reported movement behind the scenes:

"There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.

"The high-maintenance wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the team’s offseason program yet under first-year coach Brian Daboll, either. So the Giants are trying to move last year’s No. 20 overall pick."

Management has changed hands since Toney went to New York. General manager Joe Schoen has taken over for Dave Gettleman, and Brian Daboll is now calling shots in place of ex-head coach Joe Judge.

Apparently, the new regime may feel Toney isn't a fit for the vision they are trying to build in New York.

Still, trading Toney is somewhat of a gamble considering the glimpses of greatness the wideout showed at times last year.

He's electric with the ball in his hands, notably catching 10 passes for 189 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. Toney also snagged six passes for 78 yards versus the New Orleans Saints, and his elusiveness in the open field caused serious problems.

Toney ended an injury-shortened 10-game campaign with 39 catches for 420 yards. Per Leonard, Toney had two positive tests for COVID, a hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder from May to December.

As for this year, Toney hasn't shown up to voluntary training camp, but Daboll told reporters that he had good talks with the ex-Florida star.

With the draft set to begin Thursday, the wheels could be in motion for a trade out of town if the Giants are looking for a 2022 pick. For now, though, Toney remains a Giant as New York tries to bounce back from a five-year stretch that has seen Big Blue go 22-59.