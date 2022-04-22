Deebo Samuel Appears to Discuss A.J. Brown's Contract Talks with Titans on IG Live

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

While Deebo Samuel is going through his own contract issues with the San Francisco 49ers, fellow 2019 second-round pick A.J. Brown is also at an impasse with the Tennessee Titans on a new deal.

Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 and is looking for a significant extension following the deals Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams received this offseason. The 24-year-old appears to be increasingly frustrated with the Titans, frequently sending out cryptic tweets, and Samuel might have revealed why.

While Samuel's mother was on Instagram Live, the 49ers receiver could be heard in the background supposedly talking to Brown about Tennessee's latest offer. Samuel was explaining the situation to his family and said the Titans offered him $20 million but aren't willing to give him more.

"They told him they offered him $20 million, but they know he can get more, but they're not giving him more," Samuel said.

More often than not, players who feel undervalued by their current team end up playing elsewhere in the future. Just look at the number of players over the last few years that have requested a trade or moved on in free agency due to a lack of a deal they feel is adequate.

Brown is skipping Tennessee's voluntary OTAs and likely won't suit up unless a deal can be reached. Titans general manager Jon Robinson didn't even make it sound like talks were progressing while speaking with the media on Thursday.

"We've had some discussions with his reps," Robinson said, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. "He [Brown] was here a couple of weeks ago and I talked to him. We're working through that. We've made it public how we feel about A.J. and how we want him to be a part of our football team."

If the Titans don't want to lose Brown, their best receiver, they're going to have to pay up. The Mississippi product has caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in 43 games across three seasons.

Aside from star running back Derrick Henry, Brown is arguably Tennessee's most important offensive player. And while he probably won't receiver a deal as lucrative as Hill ($30 million AAV), Adams ($28 million AAV) or DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million AAV) has, he's still in for a significant payday.