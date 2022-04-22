Report: Logan Ryan Files Grievance vs. Giants over Guaranteed Salary After Release

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Safety Logan Ryan has filed a grievance against the New York Giants over the guaranteed money he is owed after the team released him in March.

Per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, Ryan's grievance is for the $3 million difference between his fully guaranteed salary in 2022 ($5.5 million) and his money guaranteed for injury ($8.5 million).

Duggan noted Ryan had finger surgery at some point during the offseason.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported last month that Ryan's release was about the Giants going through a defensive reset with a new coaching staff more than trying to free up cap space.

Raanan noted the Giants saved only $800,000 against the cap by releasing Ryan.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants restructured Adoree' Jackson's contract earlier this month by converting his base salary into a signing bonus to create $5.98 million in cap space.

Duggan noted that New York general manager Joe Schoen said the timing of Jackson's deal being restructured was due to "some things that occurred."

It's unclear if Schoen was specifically referencing Ryan's situation, but Duggan mentioned the team had under $1.2 million in cap space when the grievance was filed.

Ryan originally joined the Giants on a one-year deal signed before the start of the 2020 season. He was given a three-year, $31 million extension with $20 million guaranteed in December 2020.

New York's coaching staff and front office underwent significant changes this offseason. General manager Dave Gettleman retired and head coach Joe Judge was fired.

Schoen, who spent the previous five seasons as assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills, was hired as general manager on Jan. 21. He brought Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with him to replace Judge as head coach.

Ryan appeared in 31 games with the Giants over the past two seasons. He recorded seven quarterback hits, two sacks and one interception with the team.