X

    Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Could Return from Injury for Game 3 or 4 vs. Nets

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 22, 2022

    AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

    Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III reportedly could return to action for Game 3 or Game 4 of Boston's first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Williams is "close to a return," and a decision regarding his return will be made based on how he feels "day-to-day" after tearing the meniscus in his left knee on March 27.

    Even without Williams in the lineup, the second-seeded Celtics are off to a great start with a 2-0 series lead on the Nets.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.