Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Could Return from Injury for Game 3 or 4 vs. Nets

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III reportedly could return to action for Game 3 or Game 4 of Boston's first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Williams is "close to a return," and a decision regarding his return will be made based on how he feels "day-to-day" after tearing the meniscus in his left knee on March 27.

Even without Williams in the lineup, the second-seeded Celtics are off to a great start with a 2-0 series lead on the Nets.

