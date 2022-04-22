X

    Guy Lafleur Dies at Age 70; Hall of Famer Won NHL Stanley Cup 5 Times with Canadiens

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 22, 2022

    Focus on Sport/Getty Images

    Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70.

    His family confirmed the news to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette on Friday. He was diagnosed with lung cancer for the second time in 2020.

    The Canadiens posted condolences on Twitter:

    Canadiens Montréal @CanadiensMTL

    The entire Montreal Canadiens organization is mourning the loss of legendary Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens Ambassador Guy Lafleur, who passed away at the age of 70.<br><br>Rest in peace, Guy. 🕊️❤️<a href="https://t.co/vEqp39p0KL">https://t.co/vEqp39p0KL</a>

    Lafleur was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988 after a career that included five Stanley Cup titles and winning the Hart Trophy twice as the NHL MVP.

    Hockey Hall of Fame @HockeyHallFame

    The Hockey Hall of Fame is saddened to learn of the passing of Honoured Member Guy Lafleur. <br><br>We offer our condolences to his family and friends. <a href="https://t.co/7jksIrfAWY">pic.twitter.com/7jksIrfAWY</a>

    NHL Network @NHLNetwork

    NHL Network mourns the passing of 5x Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur.<a href="https://twitter.com/CanadiensMTL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadiensMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mr1cZJvblg">pic.twitter.com/Mr1cZJvblg</a>

    The Quebec native was selected by the Habs with the first overall pick in the 1971 NHL draft. He'd dominated the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts, scoring 130 goals in 1970-71 to set a record that would stand until Mario Lemieux tallied 133 in 1983-84.

    Lafleur emerged as one of hockey's most dynamic offensive talents and recorded over 100 points in six straight seasons beginning in 1974-75. He captured the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leader in points three consecutive years from 1975-76 through 1977-78.

    House of Bucci Mane @Buccigross

    Guy Lafleur..A skating Louis Vuitton commercial who stylishly flew on the ice and murdered pucks. Ferrari winger that attracted all eyes during his shifts..Was 1970’s Habs rocket fuel (5 Cups). In ‘78-‘79 he led team in scoring by 52 points. #1 NHL player in 2nd half of 1970’s. <a href="https://t.co/RMQ5mz2Hlf">pic.twitter.com/RMQ5mz2Hlf</a>

    The winger retired from the NHL in 1985 amid a contentious relationship with Canadiens management, but he returned in 1988. He played one season with the New York Rangers and two with the Quebec Nordiques to finish his career.

    Ryan Whitney @ryanwhitney6

    I wish I got to see Guy Lafleur play hockey. The videos of him going end to end with his hair flowing, skating faster and shooting harder than anyone else are amazing to watch. A true game breaker and a winner. Rest In Peace

    In 2019, Lafleur was undergoing heart surgery when doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his lung. He had another surgery two months later to remove a portion of his lung and his lymph nodes, but the cancer returned in October 2020.

    He discussed the treatment with Joshua Clipperton of the Canadian Press in November.

    "It's the chemotherapy that really hurts you badly," Lafleur said. "There's not a week that's the same. The last two weeks, I was feeling very, very bad and sleeping a lot. But the last three days I feel a lot better—a lot of ups and downs."

    While going through treatment, he worked with Merck Canada to launch the "Be The MVP" campaign aimed at raising awareness for early detection of lung cancer.

    "The Flower," who helped the Habs win Stanley Cup championships in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979, was named one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history as part of the league's centennial celebration in 2017.

