Kyler Murray Shoots Down Trade Buzz: 'I Wanna Win Super Bowls with the Cardinals'

Set Number: X163910 TK1

Plenty of rumors surround Kyler Murray's status with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears the quarterback is dedicated to remaining with the team.

After former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson suggested on the All Things Covered podcast that Murray wasn't going to wait around for the franchise to put the team in a position to be successful, the 24-year-old was quick to respond, tweeting Thursday that he wanted to win Super Bowls in Arizona.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.