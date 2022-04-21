Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'Zero Chance' Kyler Murray Trade Will Happen amid Rumors

Set Number: X163910 TK1

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has yet to receive the contract extension he's seeking this offseason, which has led to him becoming the subject of trade rumors.

But Murray isn't going anywhere anytime soon, as Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there's "zero chance" that the team deals away its star signal caller. Murray seemed to affirm Keim's comments by responding to a tweet with a "100" emoji:

Murray then followed up by calling Arizona "home" and saying he wants to win Super Bowls with the Cardinals. He was responding to a video that showed former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson saying he could see Murray playing elsewhere.

Keim added that Murray is still Arizona's long-term quarterback and that the natural progression is for QB extensions to occur after free agency and the NFL draft, which is set to begin next Thursday.

Earlier this offseason, Murray put out a statement through his agent Erik Burkhardt that he was seeking a long-term extension and he submitted a "a detailed contract proposal" to the Cardinals. There had been rumors that the 2019 No. 1 overall pick was unhappy with Arizona, which was amplified by him removing all references to the team from his social media accounts.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported April 14 the Cardinals had yet to make an offer to Murray and that Burkhardt pulled his opening offer off the table weeks ago. Pelissero added "it'd be a surprise" if Murray plays the 2022 season under his current deal, which is set to pay him $5.5 million.

For his part, Murray has not publicly requested a trade. Though he has skipped voluntary OTAs this week, he said last month that his goal is to remain with the team going forward.

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said. "I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."