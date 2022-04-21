49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Targeting Camp Return After Successful Shoulder Surgery

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is targeting training camp to be fully recovered after undergoing shoulder surgery in March.

Speaking to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Garoppolo said he thinks he will be ready to go by training camp before acknowledging "there's a lot of steps in between now and then, but I think we'll be ready by then."

Garoppolo noted he's still not throwing yet, but the procedure went well. He also told Maaddi rehab has actually been good for him mentally because it provides a distraction from the uncertainty of his status with the 49ers.

"With rehab, you have to stay locked in and focus on these little victories, trying to get 1 percent better each day and that keeps you focused," Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo had surgery to repair an injury he originally suffered in San Francisco's 23-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round.

The operation complicated things for the Garoppolo and the 49ers. He acknowledged during an end-of-season press conference on Feb. 1 that he expected to be traded.

"I was talking to John (Lynch, 49ers general manager) yesterday about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way," Garoppolo told reporters. "I've got a long career ahead of me. I'm excited about it. I'm excited about the opportunities to come. I just want to go to a place where they want to win."

The 49ers traded up to select Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Garoppolo was retained last season to allow Lance more time to develop. He helped the Niners reach the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three seasons.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last month at the NFL's annual meeting the 49ers aren't "going to get rid of a good quarterback because we have other quarterbacks on the roster."

Garoppolo is owed $24.2 million in 2022, the final season of his current contract. The 30-year-old threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and completed 68.3 percent of his passes in 15 starts last season.