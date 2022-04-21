NCAA CFB Rules Committee Approves Changes to Targeting Rule, Addresses Fake Injuries

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved several rule changes for the 2022 season.

Per Greg Johnson of NCAA.org, the main changes include increasing the accuracy of the targeting rule and address teams that attempt to gain an injury timeout by having a player fake an injury.

The other significant rule change allows for only offensive linemen and stationary backs inside the tackle box to block an opponent below the waist. Below-the-waist blocks by players outside of the tackle box on scrimmage plays are prohibited.

