Mike Tyson Appears to Punch Plane Passenger in Video; Man Reportedly Went to Police

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for OneOf

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson appeared to punch a man multiple times on a plane Wednesday night, allegedly leaving the victim bloodied.

According to TMZ Sports, video appeared to show Tyson striking the man, who was seated behind him. The incident occurred at San Francisco International Airport at 10:30 p.m. PT on a flight that was preparing to leave for Florida.

A witness, who is the victim's friend, told TMZ that Tyson was initially cordial and even took a selfie with them, but when his friend didn't heed Tyson's warning to stop bothering him, the former pugilist allegedly lashed out physically.

The witness said Tyson walked off the plane seconds later, while the man reportedly received medical attention and went to the police.

Tyson, 55, is one of the most famous and successful fighters of all time. He won each of his first 37 professional fights and retired with a career record of 50-6, including 44 wins by way of knockout.

Tyson is no stranger to getting in trouble outside of the ring, however. Most notably, he served nearly three years in prison from 1992 to 1995 after being convicted of rape.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also infamously bit Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 fight that he lost by disqualification.

While Tyson hasn't competed in an official pro boxing match since 2005, he did return to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. The eight-round fight was scored a split draw.