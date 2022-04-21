Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds Don't Think Kyler Murray Stays with Cardinals

Set Number: X163910 TK1

Former Arizona Cardinals players Patrick Peterson and Chase Edmonds don't believe quarterback Kyler Murray will remain with the organization for the long haul.

Peterson, who's now with the Minnesota Vikings, provided a blunt response Wednesday when asked on the All Things Covered podcast (h/t Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic) whether Murray would finish his career with the Cards:

"No. I've been around K1. He's a competitor. ... And I feel like, no disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year after year. They want to sit and wait on draft picks instead of being aggressive in free agency and going and getting guys that can help you get better right now versus waiting on the future. And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that."

Edmonds, now a member of the Miami Dolphins, added he witnessed a lot of "drama" in Arizona over the last few years, which doesn't bode well for Murray sticking with the franchise:

"It wasn't surprising to me, bro, to say the least. ... I speak when spoken to, but my ears are always open. I know how certain things were done. I know us as players didn't always agree with. Obviously, that is how it is always going to go in the game of football, whether it is coaches-players, front office-players, front office-coaches. ... I just know, especially knowing how the last two years had ended, meaning 2021 and 2020, and knowing the type of competitor that K1 is, and the type of winner that he wants to be. ... I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.