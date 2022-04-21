Bucks' Khris Middleton Out At Least 2 Weeks; Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss at least the remainder of his team's first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls with a sprained MCL in his left knee, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The Bucks made the news official shortly thereafter:

"Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton left last night’s game vs. Chicago in the fourth period with a left knee injury. Middleton underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, which confirmed the diagnosis of a sprained left MCL. Middleton will receive daily treatment and evaluation with the next status update coming in approximately two weeks."

Middleton exited the Bucks' loss to the Chicago Bulls in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with an MCL injury in his left knee. He departed midway through the fourth quarter and didn't return as Chicago leveled the series with a 114-110 road win.

The three-time All-Star previously injured his left knee in December.

He's a crucial cog in Milwaukee's offensive system when healthy. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.5 threes across 66 appearances during the regular season.

Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen would handle most of the extra minutes on the wing if Middleton is forced out of the lineup. Jordan Nwora may also rejoin the rotation for added depth.

The Bucks entered the playoffs with a real shot at defending their 2021 championship. Losing Middleton for any extended stretch of the postseason would be a massive blow to that effort and would put even more weight on the shoulders of Giannis Antetokounmpo.