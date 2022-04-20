Video: Weatherford Pitcher Owen Woodward Tackles NCTC's Josh Phillips During HR Trot

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Texas is known for its football, and fans in attendance for Wednesday's junior college baseball game between Weatherford College and North Central Texas College saw a play that is more suited for the gridiron than the diamond.

NCTC's Josh Phillips blasted a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of a seven-inning game and then was promptly tackled by Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward while rounding third base:

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Jeff Lightfoot, Weatherford's baseball coach, said in a statement, per Dave Wilson of ESPN. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Wilson noted Weatherford said the school and the university police department are investigating the incident and could discipline Woodward.

The game was suspended after the tackle.