Bob Babich, College Football Hall of Famer, Dies At Age 74

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker and College Football Hall of Famer Bob Babich died April 3 at the age of 74.

The National Football Foundation announced Wednesday that he died in his home in Clairemont, California.

"An exceptional hard-hitting linebacker, Bob Babich made his mark in Oxford as one of the best in the country," NFF Chairman Archie Manning said. "He was a great guy to be around with a great sense of humor and full of great stories. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

While Babich was a first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in the 1969 NFL draft and played nine seasons for the Chargers and Cleveland Browns, he was best-known for his play at Miami University under Hall of Fame coach Bo Schembechler.

Babich was the 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time First Team All-MAC selection and a team captain.

The American Football Coaches Association, the Sporting News, Playboy and Time Magazine all named him a First Team All-American in 1968.

Kyle Brown of the Cincinnati Enquirer noted Babich remains the only player from Miami University to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.