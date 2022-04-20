Dillian Whyte Says 'I'm Not Hiding from S--t' Ahead of Tyson Fury Heavyweight Fight

Warren Little/Getty Images

Dillian Whyte isn't scared heading into his first career title shot.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN reported Whyte has not promoted Saturday's heavyweight title bout against Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium because he was unhappy that the purse bid of $41 million pays him just 20 percent and doesn't include him on the upside of pay-per-view sales in the United Kingdom or the United States.

He finally opened up about it during Wednesday's faceoff.

"It's two sides to every story," Whyte said. "One side says a lot of things and they say 'oh, you're scared.' I'm not scared of s--t; I'm not hiding from s--t. It's something to get done. Obviously, fight was signed, but there were other things to sign."

Whyte is 28-2 with 19 knockouts and figures to be a challenge for Fury.

Still, the 31-0-1 title holder who owns 22 knockouts said he will be ready for his opponent.

"I've done everything possible I can do to train for this; I haven't left any stone unturned," Fury said. "I trained just as hard for Dillian as I have Wilder, [Wladimir] Klitschko or anybody. He'll be fighting the best version of Tyson Fury. I feel great, I have no injuries."

Fury is coming off two straight wins over Deontay Wilder and will look to keep the momentum rolling in Saturday's highly anticipated matchup.