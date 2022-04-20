NFL Rumors: Jets Believe 49ers Want 'King's Ransom' in Possible Deebo Samuel Trade

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The New York Jets may have interest in trading for Deebo Samuel, but he's reportedly not going anywhere for cheap.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Wednesday the San Francisco 49ers would want a "king's ransom" to part with their disgruntled wide receiver.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.