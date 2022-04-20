Antonio Brown Raps About Bucs Sideline Meltdown, Tom Brady on New Album 'Paradigm'

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

One of the experiences Antonio Brown used for inspiration in his new album, Paradigm, was his abrupt exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Sorry, ran up off the field," the seven-time Pro Bowler rapped in one line of the song "Business Boomin" (via TMZ Sports).

In "Put That S--t On," Brown appeared to reference Tom Brady's brief retirement from the NFL.

"Walk out your b---h life like I walked off the field or something," he sings. "AB, why you make the GOAT retire? What's your deal or something?"

Brown played his last game for the Buccaneers on Jan. 2. Late in the third quarter of a 28-24 win over the New York Jets, he removed his jersey and shoulder pads before walking toward the locker room. He later said he felt pressured by the team to play through an injury.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians disputed that narrative and said Brown was instead frustrated with his role.

Brown conceded to TMZ Sports his protest "probably wasn't necessary or professional."