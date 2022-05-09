Roman Reigns, Usos Defeat Drew McIntyre, RK-Bro at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in a six-man tag team match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

The two teams were evenly matched in a hard-fought contest until The Tribal Chief delivered a thunderous Spear to Riddle to seal the victory.

However, Reigns' resistance to going head-to-head with McIntyre during the contest seemed to suggest a future rivalry between the two.

The Usos and RK-Bro were originally supposed to face each other in a match that would have unified the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Championships, but the bout was switched to a six-man tag just over one week before the pay-per-view due to the involvement of Reigns and McIntyre.

On the heels of The Tribal Chief defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to unify the universal and WWE titles, The Usos set their sights on doing the same thing in the tag team division.

When Reigns addressed the fans five days after 'Mania to tell them what was next for The Bloodline, he urged his cousins to target RK-Bro and bring the Raw Tag Team Championships to SmackDown.

Jimmy and Jey then appeared on the ensuing episode of Raw to confront RK-Bro, which led to a match against The Street Profits, who also made it clear they wanted the Raw titles.

By beating the Profits, The Usos cemented themselves as significant threats to end the reign of Randy Orton and Riddle.

Their rivalry carried over to SmackDown and saw Riddle lock horns with Jimmy Uso in a singles match, which was won by The Original Bro.

Reigns and McIntyre entered the fray after Sami Zayn claimed the Scot was trying to disrespect The Bloodline. As a result, The Tribal Chief called for The Usos to make their presence felt in a lumberjack match between him and McIntyre.

That eventually led to The Scottish Warrior interrupting a three-on-two attack The Bloodline orchestrated against RK-Bro, culminating in McIntyre and Reigns coming to blows.

While The Bloodline prevailed Sunday, it seemed like a precursor to a Reigns vs. McIntyre world title match in the near future.

