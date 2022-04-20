Deebo Samuel Requests 49ers Trade amid Desire for New Contract

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Deebo Samuel may be the next big-named wide receiver on the move.

Samuel told Jeff Darlington of ESPN that he has requested the San Francisco 49ers trade him amid stalling in contract extension talks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Samuel has not been willing to engage in talks, in large part because the "root" of his issue is not money.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.