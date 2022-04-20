Baker Mayfield Situation with Browns 'Unique' amid Trade Rumors, Kevin Stefanski Says

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

As Baker Mayfield continues to wait for a trade from the Cleveland Browns, head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about where the team is at with the quarterback.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Stefanski said, "it really is a unique situation" between Mayfield and the Browns.

When the Browns were in discussions with the Houston Texans about potentially acquiring Deshaun Watson, Mayfield told ESPN's Adam Schefter on March 17 he wanted to be traded.

"It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield said. "The relationship is too far gone to mend. It's in the best interests of both sides to move on."

ESPN's Jake Trotter reported the Browns told Mayfield's camp they were "not accommodating his request."

At that time, the Browns had reportedly been informed by Watson's camp that they were out of the running as he was deciding between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Watson ultimately had a change of heart, leading to the Browns announcing on March 20 they acquired the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the Texans for a package of six draft picks, including first-rounders in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In an interview on the YNK podcast last week (h/t Trotter), Mayfield said he felt "disrespected" by the Browns because he "was told one thing, and they completely did another."

Trotter noted that the Browns have been "actively looking" to trade Mayfield since they acquired Watson.

On the podcast, Mayfield cited the Seattle Seahawks as "probably" his most likely destination, but "even then, no idea" if it will happen.

Trading Mayfield could also be complicated because he had surgery to repair a torn left labrum in January and was expected to need four to six months to make a full recovery. He is owed $18.9 million in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft has had an erratic start to his career due in part to having three different coaches and offensive coordinators. He has thrown for at least 3,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

The 2020 season was the best year of Mayfield's time in Cleveland. He threw for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and led the team to an 11-5 record. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card game for their first postseason victory since January 1995.