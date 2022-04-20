49ers' Hypothetical Trade Packages for Deebo Samuel

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and do-it-all playmaker Deebo Samuel could be heading toward a breakup as trade buzz grows ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Speculation about the 2021 Pro Bowl selection's future entered the spotlight in early April when the wide receiver removed all references to the Niners on his social media pages. Speculation became reality Wednesday when Jeff Darlington of ESPN spoke to Samuel, who confirmed he has requested a trade from San Francisco.

Samuel, 26, is entering the final season of his four-year, $7.2 million rookie contract. Prior to the wide receiver's request for a change of scenery, there had been no indication the sides were close to an agreement on an extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday on NFL Live (via Wilton Jackson of Sports Illustrated) the 49ers were willing to pay fair market value, but their top offensive weapon wasn't willing to engage.

"This, I think right now, is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done," Schefter said. "... The 49ers are ready. Deebo Samuel is the one who has put a halt to everything for right now."

San Francisco doesn't have to make a trade. It could stand on the last year of his contract and use the franchise tag to keep him for 2023. The question is whether Samuel may be willing to hold out to force the team's hand in the wake of the trade demand.

With the 2022 draft set to kick off April 28, the Niners may have to make a snap decision about what to do with a player who tallied 15 total touchdowns in 2021 (eight rushing, six receiving and one passing).

If they decide to grant the request and seek out trade offers, the Miami Dolphins helped lay the groundwork with their blockbuster deal for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in March. Miami gave up five draft picks: first-, second- and fourth-rounders in 2022 along with fourth- and sixth-rounders in 2023.

Hill has a longer track record of success than Samuel, so the Niners' haul likely wouldn't match what the Dolphins paid, but it could come close.

Here are a few hypothetical trade packages if a deal is made before this year's draft:

New York Jets send: No. 10, No. 69 and 2023 third-rounder

Baltimore Ravens send: No. 14, No. 76 and 2023 third-rounder

Los Angeles Chargers send: No. 17, No. 79 and 2023 third-rounder

Those offers would allow the 49ers to send Samuel to the AFC. If they're willing to consider proposals from NFC rivals, there will be other possible suitors:

Atlanta Falcons send: No. 8, No. 82 and 2023 third-rounder

Chicago Bears send: No. 39, No. 71 and 2023 first-rounder

Washington Commanders send: No. 11, No. 113 and 2023 second-rounder

Ideally for San Francisco, it'll find a way to work through the impasse with Samuel and sign him to a long-term contract extension to retain a key member of its offensive scheme.

If that's not possible, getting three assets, including a first-round pick, represents a solid return for a player they selected in the second round of the 2019 draft.