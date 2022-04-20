Kadarius Toney Absent from Giants Predraft Minicamp; Hasn't Received Team Playbook

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's been almost three months since the New York Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach, but second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney hasn't received his playbook yet.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Daboll said Toney isn't taking part in the team's voluntary predraft minicamp and hasn't gotten a playbook because the Giants haven't done anything virtually this offseason.

Daboll said he's not concerned about Toney's absence from the voluntary offseason workout:

"I've had good talks with KT. I've had good talks with some of the other guys. I'm encouraged where we are in terms of participation, what we've been doing and we're going to keep moving in the right direction.

"This is a voluntary camp, so the guys that are here we're going to work with. The guys that aren't, they're going to miss out on some things, but it's voluntary for a reason."

Toney will be under an intense spotlight heading into this season. He was the No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft after a successful four-year stint at the University of Florida.

In the lead-up to his rookie campaign, a number of issues limited his time on the field with the offense.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported in June that Toney didn't finish either of the Giants' two rookie minicamp practices, once because of an issue with his cleats and the second as a result of a minor injury.

Duggan noted Toney also skipped three weeks of voluntary workouts last offseason, calling it "an unusual step for a rookie."

Toney only played in 10 games last season because of injuries. He had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, once during training camp and again in December that caused him to miss a Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 23-year-old finished his first NFL season with 426 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns on 42 touches. He put up a career-high 189 receiving yards in a Week 5 loss to the Cowboys.