DK Metcalf, Kyler Murray to Jets in Bill Barnwell 2022 NFL Mock Draft with All Trades

New York Jets fans might be rejoicing in the alternate reality presented by ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

On Wednesday, Barnwell published a mock draft in which all 32 picks in the first round are traded. One hypothetical deal saw Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf land with the Jets in return for Corey Davis and the Nos. 4, 35 and 69 picks. In another, New York acquired Kyler Murray from the Arizona Cardinals for the 10th and 69th overall selections, a 2023 first-rounder and Zach Wilson.

However, Barnwell cautioned he thinks Murray will remain with the Cardinals and sign a long-term extension.

In the case of both players, a trade would reflect an unwillingness to reward the star with a lavish new contract.

Metcalf is in the final year of his rookie deal. Having watched Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill reset the wide receiver market, the 2020 Pro Bowler should get a massive raise from his nearly $4 million salary for the upcoming season.

If the Seahawks have any reservations about committing to the 24-year-old beyond 2022, then now would be a good time to field trade offers.

For the Jets, Metcalf is exactly the No. 1 wideout they have lacked for years. His arrival would also be a boon to Wilson's development in his second season.

Targeting Murray, meanwhile, would be a no-brainer, even if it meant losing two first-round picks and the player who was selected No. 2 overall in 2021.

Murray's agent confirmed in February that the two-time Pro Bowler wants to get a new contract. He has a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and a $29.7 million club option for 2023.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in April that no progress has been made on that front:

The same reasons the Jets should theoretically do everything they can to get Murray are exactly why the Cardinals shouldn't let him go.

The signal-caller has thrown for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns and ran for 1,786 yards and 20 scores through his first three years. Considering the longevity of elite quarterbacks, he's just getting started.

After Adams and Hill were dealt, a swap sending Metcalf to the Big Apple seems plausible. But Murray might be little more than a pipe dream for Jets fans.