Commanders Create Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship to Target HBCU Coaches

As part of the NFL's increased efforts to diversify coaching hires, the Washington Commanders have taken a step to offer opportunities to coaches from historically Black colleges and universities.

The team announced Wednesday the creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship to give "a diverse set of applicants the opportunity to advance their careers while learning and growing with an NFL coaching staff."

The coach selected to be the Doug Williams Fellow will be hired as an offensive assistant who works primarily with the Commanders head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

