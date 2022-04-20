Amir Khan Opens Up About Being Robbed at Gunpoint: 'I Don't Feel Safe'

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Boxing star Amir Khan opened up about being robbed at gunpoint in London on Monday.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Khan said the robbery was the "first time I ever had a gun literally pointed at my face."

"I don't feel safe," he added. "I'm in the city, London, which is obviously a very well known town and everyone loves London. Now, after I was robbed, you start hearing other stories or you start reading up on all the robberies that have happened. I mean, it's quite regularly happening."

Khan wrote about the incident on Twitter shortly after it happened:

Khan told TMZ he "definitely" believes the robbery was orchestrated.

"Obviously, I was in a restaurant taking pictures with a lot of people. I've never said no for a picture whenever someone wants to come for a picture," he said.

The former WBA light welterweight champion added he thinks someone must have recognized the watch he was wearing that is "worth like maybe $100,000."

Khan did say he considered trying to disarm the robbers on his own, but he decided against it because there were two of them and his wife, Faryal, was with him.

"Even if he shot the gun and even if it didn't hit me, it could've hit someone else," Khan said.

Per The Guardian, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement that an investigation has been opened.

The statement said no arrests have been made at this point but added they are "following a number of enquiries."

Khan, who was born in the Greater Manchester area of England, most recently fought on Feb. 22 against Kell Brook at the AO Arena in Manchester. He lost in the sixth round via TKO.