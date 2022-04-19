Jeremy Lin's Impact on NBA to Be Subject of Documentary Short '38 at the Garden'

Fred Lee/Getty Images

38 at the Garden, a documentary project examining the cultural impact of Jeremy Lin's ascent to national stardom in 2012, is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Travon Free and Samir Hernandez, the duo behind the Oscar-winning short Two Distant Strangers, will helm the project, per Matt Grobar of Deadline.

Lin became an overnight sensation during the 2011-12 season, embarking on a two-week run of brilliant performances that were dubbed "Linsanity." The phenomenon peaked when Lin dropped 38 points against the Los Angeles Lakers and the late Kobe Bryant at Madison Square Garden.

"I'm really humbled that my story and journey has resonated and touched so many," added Lin. "Throughout that period of time in my life and since, there has always been an underlying narrative about race, and my hope is that this documentary challenges Asian American stereotypes and can serve as a continued source of pride and inspiration, especially during an unprecedented rise of Asian-American hate and injustice."

Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on the rise since COVID-19 reached the United States in 2020. Lin is the son of first-generation Taiwanese immigrants and became one of the most famous basketball players during the height of Linsanity.

Over the course of a nine-year NBA career, Lin played for the Golden State Warriors, Knicks, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. He currently plays for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association.