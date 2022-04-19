Report: Geno Smith Still Expected to Sign with Seahawks Despite Issue with Contract

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Geno Smith is still reportedly expected to remain with the Seattle Seahawks despite issues with the one-year deal he agreed to last week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday the contract was rejected over some as-yet-reported issue, but it's expected the two sides will work out an adjusted deal. Smith's contract was for one year and $3.5 million and included $3.5 million in potential incentives.

The likeliest culprit of the holdup is the incentives package, though details on what incentives Smith agreed to were not made publicly available. Most of the incentives are bound to be playing time and performance-based, given Smith has a chance to win the starting quarterback job.

The Seahawks currently only have Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on their quarterback depth chart. Neither Lock nor Eason has shown any particular amount of promise as an NFL starter, while Smith was solid in three starts replacing Russell Wilson (finger injury) last season.

The veteran threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns against one interception, setting a career high with a 103.0 quarterback rating.

Seattle has also been linked to Baker Mayfield, but it's been more than a month since his trade request with no action. It seems like the Seahawks are only interested if the price lowers even more on Mayfield's already-tepid market.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If another team swoops in, Smith could serve as a one-year stopgap starter in Seattle.