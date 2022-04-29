Daxton Hill Drafted by Bengals: Cincinnati's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan safety Daxton Hill with the 31st pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.

Here's how Cincinnati's depth chart looks with the 21-year-old added to the lineup:

SS: Vonn Bell, Brandon Wilson, Trayvon Henderson

FS: Jessie Bates III, Daxton Hill

Hill is a versatile defender who can play multiple positions in the secondary. As a junior in 2021, he started all 14 games and recorded 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

At 6'0" and 191 pounds, he is a physical defender who is at his best playing in the box. He is excellent against the run but also solid in coverage, as he can lock up his man both from the slot or the outside.

The B/R Scouting Department ranked Hill as the No. 3 safety in the 2022 draft class.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native gives Cincinnati a developmental piece in its secondary. He will be able to be deployed in different ways, whether as a box defender near the line of scrimmage or as a coverage man in the slot.

With time, Hill has the ability to grow into a reliable starter in the NFL.