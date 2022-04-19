F1's Charles Leclerc Reportedly Robbed of $320K Richard Mille Watch in Italy

AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Formula 1 championship leader Charles Leclerc was reportedly robbed of his $320,000 Richard Mille watch in Italy on Monday evening.

According to TGCOM24 (h/t Nathan Salt of the Daily Mail), Leclerc was with a group that included personal trainer Andrea Ferrari in Viareggio in Tuscany.

A throng of fans recognized Leclerc and wanted autographs and photographs. During that scrum, someone reportedly snatched the Richard Mille watch off Leclerc's wrist. Leclerc and his team alerted local police, who are investigating the incident.

The watch was customized to be in the Monaco flag's colors. Leclerc was born and raised in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The 24-year-old Leclerc, who races for Scuderia Ferrari, is No. 1 in the driver standings with 71 points this season. He took first in the Bahrain Grand Prix and Australian Grand Prix and second in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.