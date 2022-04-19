Dalton Schultz Says Cowboys Had Better Offense Before Trading Amari Cooper to Browns

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Count tight end Dalton Schultz among the many who believe the Dallas Cowboys offense may take a step back without wide receiver Amari Cooper.

"We're a better offense with [Cooper]," Schultz told reporters Tuesday. "Unfortunately, we don't have him, and so I think the next step is having guys step up. I think there's room to grow in a bunch of other aspects of the game."

The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round selection and a sixth-round pick swap in a cost-saving move last month.

Cooper spent the previous three-and-a-half seasons in Dallas, posting two 1,000-yard seasons and consistently serving as a safety valve on intermediate routes. The Cowboys re-signed Michael Gallup after trading Cooper, but Gallup suffered an ACL tear in January. It's unlikely he'll be 100 percent ready to go by Week 1.

Schultz, who set career highs with 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns last season, may be tasked with stepping into an even larger role in the passing offense. The Cowboys used their franchise tag on the fifth-year tight end in March, guaranteeing him $10.9 million and arguably greasing the wheels for Cooper's departure.

It's likely the Cowboys will add another receiver in the first two days of this year's draft set to begin April 28 in Las Vegas, but Cooper's reliability and history of production will be missing for at least the beginning of the season.