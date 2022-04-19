Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB Won't Attend Voluntary Workouts Amid Contract Buzz

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

As Kyler Murray continues to pursue a new contract, the two-time Pro Bowler won't be with the Arizona Cardinals for voluntary offseason workouts.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Murray is one of "many" veteran players who won't take part.

Rapoport noted their decisions to not participate have "been communicated as the plan for several weeks."

It's been a newsworthy offseason for Murray and the Cardinals. It started in February when the Oklahoma product scrubbed his Instagram of all team images and references.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Feb. 13 that the two sides were "at odds."

Murray was "frustrated with the franchise" because he felt like it made him the scapegoat for the team's 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals were said to have "their own concerns" about the 24-year-old, with sources telling Mortensen that Murray is "self-centered, immature and someone who points fingers."

In a Feb. 14 post on Instagram, Murray wrote "all of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be." The post was accompanied by an image of him in his Cardinals uniform.

It doesn't seem like things have thawed.

Erik Burkhardt, Murray's agent, said in a long statement Feb. 28 that the Cardinals prioritized "committing to other areas" and have only talked "about addressing Kyler's long term future" with the team instead of engaging in discussions for a new deal.

Last week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Cardinals have not made a contract offer to Murray's camp.

Pelissero added that other teams are monitoring the situation but that Arizona "insists" it won't trade Murray.

Murray is set to earn $5.5 million in 2022 with a team option for $29.7 million in 2023 that must be picked up by May 2.

The Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. He has started 46 games in three seasons, throwing for 11,480 yards, running for 1,786 yards and accounting for 90 touchdowns against 34 interceptions and six lost fumbles.

Arizona made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015.