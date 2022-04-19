NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Metcalf, McLaurin Trade Inquiries Brushed Aside

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

As four of the NFL's top wide receivers seek long-term contracts, their teams don't appear interested in engaging in trade talks right now.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the San Francisco 49ers (Deebo Samuel), Tennessee Titans (A.J. Brown), Seattle Seahawks (DK Metcalf) and Washington Commanders (Terry McLaurin) "have brushed aside all inquiries for their star receivers" this offseason.

Howe noted that all four receivers are expected to skip their team's voluntary offseason workouts that begin this week in an effort to "create some urgency with those negotiations by staying away from the facilities or at least avoiding the workouts."

The four wideouts, all selected in the 2019 NFL draft, have one year remaining on their rookie contracts. It's unclear what each player is seeking in a new deal.

One complicating factor for the teams if they pursue extensions with their receivers is the massive rise in contracts for players at the position this offseason.

Christian Kirk's four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth up to $84 million in free agency caught many people by surprise, including Brown and Samuel.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after being acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Tyreek Hill was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins because he wanted a contract that exceeded the deal Adams got from the Raiders, per NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha. Hill signed a four-year, $120 million extension with Miami after the trade.

Stefon Diggs received a four-year, $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.

Per Spotrac, Adams and Hill rank first and second in total contract value among wide receivers; Diggs ranks fifth. Hill, Adams and Diggs rank in the top four in average annual salary among wide receivers. DeAndre Hopkins ranks third in average salary ($27.25 million).

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Brown and the Titans are "working towards an extension" that will keep him with the team for a long time.

Pro Football Talk's Tony Pauline reported last week that Samuel wants a deal "in the range of about $25 million per year."

There's no denying that Samuel, Brown, Metcalf and McLaurin are essential to what their teams want to do on offense. They have combined for six 1,000-yard seasons and three Pro Bowl appearances.