Dwayne Haskins' Wife Kalabrya Says Public Service for QB Will Be Held on Friday

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Kalabrya Haskins, wife of Dwayne Haskins, announced there will be a public memorial for her husband Friday.

Per an official release through the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya said Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh will host a public visitation from 9-11 a.m. followed by a full memorial service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Haskins, 24, died April 9 in Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda said in an email statement to CBSMiami.com that Haskins "was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic" when he was struck by an oncoming dump truck.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Haskins was in Florida training with Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was "devastated" about Haskins' death in a statement released by the team:

Haskins signed a one-year restricted free-agent tender with the Steelers in March. The New Jersey native originally joined the Steelers in January 2021 after being released by the Washington Football Team.

He was the third-string quarterback in Pittsburgh last season, behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mitchell Trubisky.

"I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason," Haskins told reporters in January. "I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven't put it all together yet. And that's something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play."

Washington selected Haskins with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He threw for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 games over two seasons with the Football Team.

Haskins finished third in Heisman voting during his lone season as Ohio State's starting quarterback in 2018. He set school records with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes to lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title.