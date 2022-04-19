X

    Jalen Brunson's 41-Point Game 2 Performance Earns High Fan Praise as Mavs Beat Jazz

    Doric SamApril 19, 2022

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Even without Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks still had a superstar on the floor in Monday's 110-104 win in Game 2 against the Utah Jazz. Jalen Brunson had himself a coming-out party after dropping a career-high 41 points.

    Brunson was the engine that powered the Mavs' offense to an improbable win with their best player sidelined, and his performance didn't go unnoticed by his peers and fans.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jalen Brunson tonight <a href="https://t.co/JBL867N4iG">pic.twitter.com/JBL867N4iG</a>

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    brunson hooping 🔥‼️

    Kris Jenkins @Smoove2you_

    Man Jalen Brunson is A cookbook ‼️

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Go crazy!! 🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/jalenbrunson1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenbrunson1</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Jalen Brunson going to be very rich very soon.

    Bobby Karalla @bobbykaralla

    Jalen Brunson, goodness.

    Playoff Dalton @dalton_trigg

    This performance by Jalen Brunson is nothing short of inspiring. My goodness.

    TMC 🏁💙 @lowkey_k93

    Jalen Brunson snapped tonight 41 pts sheesh 😳

    Sam Gannon @SamGannon87

    Despite getting out-rebounded for the second straight game (50-31), Dallas got the offensive power they needed tonight. Four guys in double figures, led by Jalen Brunson (career-high 41 pts) and 25 pts from Maxi Kleber (all of his FGs were 3’s).<br><br>Just think of Luka plays Thursday

    JJ Redick @jj_redick

    Jalen Brunson is a hero. Deserves a 💰. And so happy for Maxi.

    Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat

    Jalen Brunson is the hero we need to get this Jazz team out of our faces forever

    The fourth-year pro out of Villanova enjoyed the best year of his career. The 25-year-old averaged career-highs of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

    Brunson is set to hit free agency this offseason and is surely in for a big payday. It was reported earlier this season that he was seeking a contract in the neighborhood of $80 million over four years. After a performance like he had on Monday, he could be in for even more than that.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Cant wait to see Jalen Brunson get paid

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Jalen Brunson with 21 first half points.<br><br>Dude is making $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Somebody needs to pay Jalen Brunson a lot of money. He’s close to a top end NBA starting level point guard at this point

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Jalen Brunson going to get Jordan Poole money

    With Doncic still working his way back from a left calf strain, the onus will remain on Brunson's shoulders to lead the Mavs offense. It can't be expected that he will score 40-plus every night, but as long as he continues performing at a high level, Dallas will be able to keep up with the Jazz.

    Brunson and the Mavs will look to take a game or two as the series heads to Utah, starting with Thursday's Game 3.

