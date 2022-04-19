Jalen Brunson's 41-Point Game 2 Performance Earns High Fan Praise as Mavs Beat Jazz

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Even without Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks still had a superstar on the floor in Monday's 110-104 win in Game 2 against the Utah Jazz. Jalen Brunson had himself a coming-out party after dropping a career-high 41 points.

Brunson was the engine that powered the Mavs' offense to an improbable win with their best player sidelined, and his performance didn't go unnoticed by his peers and fans.

The fourth-year pro out of Villanova enjoyed the best year of his career. The 25-year-old averaged career-highs of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Brunson is set to hit free agency this offseason and is surely in for a big payday. It was reported earlier this season that he was seeking a contract in the neighborhood of $80 million over four years. After a performance like he had on Monday, he could be in for even more than that.

With Doncic still working his way back from a left calf strain, the onus will remain on Brunson's shoulders to lead the Mavs offense. It can't be expected that he will score 40-plus every night, but as long as he continues performing at a high level, Dallas will be able to keep up with the Jazz.

Brunson and the Mavs will look to take a game or two as the series heads to Utah, starting with Thursday's Game 3.