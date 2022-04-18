A.J. Brown Rumors: Titans, WR Working on Contract to Keep Him with TEN 'A Long Time'

AP Photo/John Amis

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown turned heads Monday with some cryptic tweets that may have left fans wondering about his future with the team.

However, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported "both sides are working toward an extension for A.J. Brown to remain a Titan for a long time."

The pass-catcher is under contract through just the 2022 season:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Brown, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin were expected to sit out on-field work during offseason programs as they seek new contracts.

This offseason has been a lucrative one for some wide receivers, with Davante Adams signing a five-year contract worth up to $142.5 million with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyreek Hill inking a four-year, $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Throw in deals for Stefon Diggs, Christian Kirk and Chris Godwin, among others, and other pass-catchers around the league are looking to be paid.

Brown has played like someone worthy of a new deal since the Titans selected him with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie and then followed with a Pro Bowl effort in 2020 with 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While he suffered a chest injury last season, he still appeared in 13 games and finished with 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns, and the Titans won the AFC South for the second straight year.

The Ole Miss product is just 24 years old and figures to remain productive for the foreseeable future.

It appears the Titans want to make sure that future is with them.