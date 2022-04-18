Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick Working More This Offseason Than in Recent Years

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

At 70 years old and entering his 23rd season as New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that Belichick has been "working more than he has in the recent past" as he prepares for the 2022 season.

Belichick is universally regarded as one of the greatest head coaches in the history of the NFL. He's led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships, the most recent capping the 2018 season.

New England is in the beginning of a new era as quarterback Mac Jones enters his second season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie after leading the Patriots to the playoffs and throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

The Patriots had enjoyed the success of Belichick's pairing with longtime quarterback Tom Brady. The legend signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season and promptly led them to victory in Super Bowl LV. Brady ended a brief retirement last month and will turn 45 years old Aug. 3.

Belichick's extra work this offseason could be due in part to his drive to prove he can be successful without Brady, per Breer. Despite what they achieved together, the end of their pairing didn't come on good terms.

After Brady joined the Buccaneers, ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported Brady and Belichick's relationship "had run its course."

The AFC is more loaded than ever in 2022, so the Patriots won't have an easy road. But Belichick is surely motivated to get his team back to the promised land.