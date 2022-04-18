Report: 'Teams Are a Little Higher on' WR Garrett Wilson 'Than People Might Realize'

AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson's stock might be climbing with the 2022 NFL draft less than two weeks away.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday the Ohio State star is "one guy I’ve heard teams are a little higher on than people might realize."

Wilson is the No. 21 overall player and sixth-best wideout on Bleacher Report's big board.

The 6'0" pass-catcher finished with 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. His career numbers (143 catches, 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons) may not jump off the page, but that's a testament to the depth in OSU's receiver room.

The Buckeyes had so much talent they couldn't find a regular place for Jameson Williams, who transferred to Alabama last year and was playing his way into being a top-10 pick before suffering a torn ACL.

Scouting the OSU standout for B/R, Nate Tice compared Wilson to Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman:

"Wilson can consistently create yards out of nothing on underneath throws and on wide receiver screens. Overall, he is an exciting player with the ball in his hands who projects as an outside-only option that teams will love to dial up screens and designed runs for as well. His athleticism and hands will make him useful for NFL teams on Day 1, but he will need to continue to work on his route-running polish and ability to win against press coverage to ascend to more."

B/R's mock draft landed Wilson with the New Orleans Saints at No. 18, but he has been projected to go as high as No. 4 by ESPN's Todd McShay.

He has clearly made an impression on NFL talent evaluators.