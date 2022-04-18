Boston Marathon 2022 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers on Patriots' Day

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Evans Chebet of Kenya pulled away from a loaded field to win the men's field in the 2022 Boston Marathon, finishing with a time of two hours, six minutes and 51 seconds.

Chebet finished 30 seconds ahead of 2019 winner Lawrence Cherono in second, while 2021 winner Benson Kipruto ended in third. All three podium finishers are from Kenya.

In the women's race, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir took first place with a time of 2:21:01.

She finished ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia, who was step-for-step with the favorite before Jepchirchir narrowly gained control in the final few blocks. Kenya's Mary Ngugi took third place.

Jepchirchir is not only the reigning Olympic champion in the marathon but also won the New York Marathon in 2021. This victory adds to her resume as one of the top distance runners in the world.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of when the Boston Marathon began allowing women to officially enter the race.

Chebet, who posted the third-fastest time in Boston Marathon history, earned his first major marathon win with his performance Monday. He previously won the Valencia Marathon and Buenos Aires Marathon.

The historic race returned to its usual slot on Patriots' Day for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event was canceled, and the 2021 version took place in the fall.

The marathon once again started on the third Monday in April with more than 28,000 competitors:

The event began in Hopkinton, and the course made its way downtown before the finish line on Bolyston Street after 26.2 miles.

Americans CJ Albertson and Elkanah Kibet held leads at different times in the men's division, trying to be the first men's winners from the United States since 2014.

They couldn't keep their pace, however, and Scott Fauble ended up as the top American man in seventh place.