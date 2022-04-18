Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott to Report to OTAs After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is expected to arrive at the team's voluntary OTAs on Monday, according to Patrik Walker of CBS Sports.

In March, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Prescott underwent shoulder surgery. McCarthy said the procedure was intended to "clean up" the quarterback's left shoulder.

Prescott's health was a storyline heading into the 2021 season.

The two-time Pro Bowler was limited to five games after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in October 2020. Then he picked up a strain in his right shoulder that left some wondering whether he'd be available for Week 1.

Prescott ultimately appeared in all but one game, throwing for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Dallas' NFC Wild Card Round defeat to the San Francisco 49ers meant the year was a disappointment, and Prescott's performance led to plenty of criticism. He finished 23-of-43 for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and the game's final play was a mess for everyone involved.

Because of their salary-cap situation, the Cowboys have been unable to complete much incoming business. Their most notable deals involve outgoing veterans (Amari Cooper and La'el Collins), while Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Connor Williams left as free agents.

That puts even more pressure on Prescott to deliver in 2022. Signing a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason inevitably meant higher expectations and more responsibility.

Missing any portion of this offseason would've been an obvious setback for Prescott and Dallas as a whole, so it's good for the team that his shoulder surgery isn't becoming a long-term concern.