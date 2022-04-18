Brady, Rodgers vs. Mahomes, Josh Allen Set for Capital One's 'The Match' in June

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The battle for NFL quarterback supremacy is headed to the links.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are set to take part in the latest iteration of Capital One's The Match, which will take place Wednesday, June 1, on TNT.

Brady and Rodgers, the elder statesmen in the quarterback room, will take on their heir apparents in Mahomes and Allen in the 12-hole, match play event.

This will be the sixth iteration of Capital One's The Match and first to not feature a PGA golfer.

Brady and Rodgers will participate in the event for the second straight summer. Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers defeated Phil Mickelson and Brady 3-and-2 last July, but this time, the two veterans will be teammates on the links.

The vets will have a clear experience advantage on the links, but Mahomes and Allen are two of the NFL's most avid golfers. Allen said golf is his "favorite" activity during an appearance at this year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Mahomes said he structures vacations around potential golf outings.

“Golf has become a huge part of everything,” Mahomes told Dylan Deither of Golf.com last year. “When I plan trips, when I set up my offseason, I have to figure out places to play when I’m there. I’ve got this love for golf because I have to get better, and I compete, but it’s also somewhere I can relax and have an awesome time.”

The Wynn Las Vegas golf course will host for the second consecutive event. Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau 5-and-3 at the course in November.

Capitol One's The Match has raised $33 million for various charities and organizations and donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America since launching in 2018.