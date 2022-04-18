Aaliyah Gayles Shot Multiple Times at a House Party in Vegas, USC Basketball Confirms

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

USC women's basketball commit Aaliyah Gayles was one of four people shot at a house party in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the school confirmed to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

The four people were hospitalized with "survivable gunshot wounds," according to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gayles, currently a senior at Spring Valley High School, underwent two emergency surgeries Sunday morning.

The 5-star recruit was a McDonald's All-American and is listed as the No. 8 overall player in the 2022 class by ESPNW.

The 5'9" point guard averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game during her final high school season.

"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN. "I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."

Aaliyah's father, Dwight Gayles, also posted about the incident:

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, a fight broke out during a house party with gunfire being reported at 11:15 p.m. local time. Of the four victims, two were minors.

Gordon reported Gayles, 18, was not targeted in either the head or torso.

An investigation remains ongoing, and the shooter had not been arrested as of Sunday.