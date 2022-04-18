NFL Rumors: Latest on Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin Seeking New Contracts

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin are not expected to participate in offseason workout programs as they seek new contracts from their respective teams.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported all three players are pushing to have deals in place before taking part in offseason programs. McLaurin is expected to be in attendance for the Washington Commanders' workouts but not participate.

It's unclear whether Samuel plans to travel to San Francisco or Brown to Tennessee in a similar showing of goodwill.

All three wideouts were Day 2 selections in the 2019 NFL draft and each is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The receiver position has seen an exponential increase in salaries this offseason, with Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill resetting the market after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

Not one of the aforementioned trio is considered on the same level as Adams or Hill, but they are in the tier below; their deals will probably be somewhere in a range similar to the four-year, $96 million contract extension signed by Stefon Diggs this offseason.

Samuel recently liked an Instagram post that said "if it ain't [$25 million] a year, we don't want it!!"

"All y'all fans is in the DMs sending death threats and racial stuff. That don't bother me, bro. It don't," Samuel said in an Instagram video thereafter.

Brown and McLaurin have been less vocal about their desire for a new contract, but there is clearly a message being sent.

It will be interesting to see whether one of three winds up on the trade block once the draft gets underway. Wideout is perhaps the deepest position in this class, with as many as six players receiving first-round grades.

The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs moved on from franchise stalwarts this offseason to avoid ponying up massive new contracts; there's a non-zero chance the 49ers, Titans or Commanders wind up pulling a similar move.