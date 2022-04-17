RBC Heritage 2022: Jordan Spieth Defeats Patrick Cantlay in Playoff for Win

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Sunday.

Spieth and Cantlay were tied at 13-under par through four rounds before Spieth broke through in the playoff by shooting for par.

The 28-year-old entered the final round having shot eight-under par through three rounds. It was his first win since the Valero Texas Open in April 2021.

Harold Varner III, who entered Sunday with a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry and Erik van Rooyen, finished tied for third place. Only two of the last 23 players to hold a one-shot lead through three rounds on the PGA Tour have gone on to win, according to Justin Ray of Twenty First Group.

Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club last week, did not participate in the RBC Heritage.

Leaderboard

1. Jordan Spieth: -13, won playoff

2. Patrick Cantlay: -13

T3. CamDavis: -12

T3. J.T. Poston: -12

T3. Cameron Young: -12

T3. Sepp Straka: -12

T3. Matt Kuchar: -12

T3. Harold Varner III: -12

T3. Shane Lowry: -12

T10: Tommy Fleetwood: -11

T10: Erik van Rooyen: -11

Full results available at PGATour.com.

Spieth had an impressive performance in Round 4 after entering eight-under par through three rounds.

He carded two eagles, a birdie and a bogey on the first nine holes before adding another bogey and two more birdies to close out the fourth round at five-under par and 13-under for the tournament.

It was his best performance of the 2022 season. His previous best finish this season came when he captured second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Like Spieth, Patrick Cantlay finished 13-under par through four rounds. However, he entered Sunday in a better position at 10-under par through three rounds.

Cantlay was impressive in Round 4, carding two birdies on the front nine before adding two more and a bogey on the back nine to finish the day at three-under par and force a playoff with Spieth.

Cam Davis, who had four-under par through three rounds, made a significant jump on the leaderboard on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had quite the performance, carding five birdies on the front nine to enter the final nine holes at five-under par. He then carded three more birdies on the back nine to finish eight-under par for the fourth round and 12-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Hudson Swafford struggled in Round 4. The 34-year-old finished nine-under par through three rounds before things fell apart on Sunday.

Swafford carded one bogey and a birdie on the front nine before adding another birdie on the 11th hole. He struggled mightily on three of the later holes, carding a double bogey on the 15th hole before recording back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes to finish the fourth round three-over par and six-under for the tournament.