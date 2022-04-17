X

    RBC Heritage 2022: Jordan Spieth Defeats Patrick Cantlay in Playoff for Win

    Erin WalshApril 18, 2022

    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Sunday.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Harbour Town heroics 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanSpieth</a> wins <a href="https://twitter.com/RBC_Heritage?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBC_Heritage</a> in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay.<br><br>It's his 13th career win. <a href="https://t.co/8jTbiFCK2R">pic.twitter.com/8jTbiFCK2R</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    First win as a father ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanSpieth</a> <a href="https://t.co/jDBBJNMiDR">pic.twitter.com/jDBBJNMiDR</a>

    Spieth and Cantlay were tied at 13-under par through four rounds before Spieth broke through in the playoff by shooting for par.

    The 28-year-old entered the final round having shot eight-under par through three rounds. It was his first win since the Valero Texas Open in April 2021.

    Harold Varner III, who entered Sunday with a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry and Erik van Rooyen, finished tied for third place. Only two of the last 23 players to hold a one-shot lead through three rounds on the PGA Tour have gone on to win, according to Justin Ray of Twenty First Group. 

    Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club last week, did not participate in the RBC Heritage. 

    Leaderboard

    1. Jordan Spieth: -13, won playoff

    2. Patrick Cantlay: -13

    T3. CamDavis: -12 

    T3. J.T. Poston: -12

    T3. Cameron Young: -12

    T3. Sepp Straka: -12

    T3. Matt Kuchar: -12

    T3. Harold Varner III: -12

    T3. Shane Lowry: -12

    T10: Tommy Fleetwood: -11

    T10: Erik van Rooyen: -11

    Full results available at PGATour.com.

    Spieth had an impressive performance in Round 4 after entering eight-under par through three rounds.

    He carded two eagles, a birdie and a bogey on the first nine holes before adding another bogey and two more birdies to close out the fourth round at five-under par and 13-under for the tournament. 

    It was his best performance of the 2022 season. His previous best finish this season came when he captured second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    More bunker brilliance by <a href="https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanSpieth</a> in a playoff.<br><br>This approach on the first playoff hole sealed the victory <a href="https://twitter.com/RBC_Heritage?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBC_Heritage</a>. <a href="https://t.co/ghI8arP11P">pic.twitter.com/ghI8arP11P</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    That's Spieth's second bunker hole-out from 58 ft this week 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/m9KIMqkA85">pic.twitter.com/m9KIMqkA85</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    First 5 holes for <a href="https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanSpieth</a>:<br>Par<br>Eagle<br>Par<br>Par<br>Eagle<br><br>Co-leader at -12. <a href="https://t.co/4PMZPMdOjy">pic.twitter.com/4PMZPMdOjy</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    A tough break after trying to drive the green.<br><br>Jordan Spieth bogeys the ninth. He's 1 back. <a href="https://t.co/naCEVC0KGj">pic.twitter.com/naCEVC0KGj</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Leader in the clubhouse.<a href="https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanSpieth</a> finishes with a birdie on 18 and posts 13-under par as the score to beat. <a href="https://t.co/pyzXBIJh1L">pic.twitter.com/pyzXBIJh1L</a>

    Like Spieth, Patrick Cantlay finished 13-under par through four rounds. However, he entered Sunday in a better position at 10-under par through three rounds.

    Cantlay was impressive in Round 4, carding two birdies on the front nine before adding two more and a bogey on the back nine to finish the day at three-under par and force a playoff with Spieth. 

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Right in the heart.<br><br>Birdie on 17 for <a href="https://twitter.com/patrick_cantlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patrick_Cantlay</a>.<br><br>He's tied for the lead heading to the 72nd hole. <a href="https://t.co/HrGmZK4gWt">pic.twitter.com/HrGmZK4gWt</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/patrick_cantlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patrick_Cantlay</a> will have a birdie putt to take the lead on 18. <a href="https://t.co/OI6HXTtgpN">pic.twitter.com/OI6HXTtgpN</a>

    Cam Davis, who had four-under par through three rounds, made a significant jump on the leaderboard on Sunday.

    The 27-year-old had quite the performance, carding five birdies on the front nine to enter the final nine holes at five-under par. He then carded three more birdies on the back nine to finish eight-under par for the fourth round and 12-under for the tournament.

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Cam Davis ties his career-low score on the PGA TOUR with a 63 in the final round of the RBC Heritage. <br><br>Davis also shot 63 in the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    New solo leader.<br><br>Cam Davis rolls in a birdie to take the lead at -12. <a href="https://t.co/5l2hlaHnXr">pic.twitter.com/5l2hlaHnXr</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Birdie No. 8️⃣ of the day falls in for the current leader Cam Davis!<br><br>📺 Golf Channel<br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/0uLvSYJNlT">https://t.co/0uLvSYJNlT</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hn9VLupozb">pic.twitter.com/Hn9VLupozb</a>

    Meanwhile, Hudson Swafford struggled in Round 4. The 34-year-old finished nine-under par through three rounds before things fell apart on Sunday.

    Swafford carded one bogey and a birdie on the front nine before adding another birdie on the 11th hole. He struggled mightily on three of the later holes, carding a double bogey on the 15th hole before recording back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes to finish the fourth round three-over par and six-under for the tournament.

