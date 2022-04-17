Bellator's Cris Cyborg Wants Rematch vs. UFC's Amanda Nunes; Discusses Retirement

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg has unfinished business with Amanda Nunes.

The Bellator women's featherweight champion told TMZ Sports she'd relish the opportunity to avenge her December 2018 loss to Nunes.

The 36-year-old made her professional debut in May 2005, and she'll be just shy of her 17th anniversary in the cage when she fights Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 on April 23. The Brazilian star told TMZ Sports she set a goal of trying to hit 20 years before she hangs up her gloves.

That gives her some more time for the stars to align regarding the Nunes rematch.

Nunes only needed 51 seconds to knock Cyborg out at UFC 232. Cyborg later said the defeat provided a silver lining since she may not have signed with Bellator when she did if she had beaten Nunes.

As long as the two are fighting in separate promotions, a return bout obviously isn't going to happen. Cyborg's Bellator deal may be nearing an end, though, which could set the stage for a return to the UFC.

Considering how the sides parted ways in 2019, however, UFC president Dana White may not be rolling out the red carpet.