USA Paralympic Hockey Goalie Jen Lee Posts Video of Man Stealing Gold Medals from Car

Michael Steele/Getty Images

United States Paralympic hockey goalie Jen Lee posted a video of a man breaking into his car and stealing a bag that contained his Paralympic gold medals.

Lee was the backup goaltender for the U.S. paralympic hockey team behind Steve Cash at the 2014 and 2018 Paralympics before taking the reins as a starter in 2022. He did not allow a goal in any of his four starts during the 2022 Games, highlighted by a 16-save shutout in the United States' 5-0 win over Canada in the gold-medal game.

The United States has won four straight gold medals at the Paralympics overall.