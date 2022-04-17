USA Paralympic Hockey Goalie Jen Lee Posts Video of Man Stealing Gold Medals from Car

USA Paralympic Hockey Goalie Jen Lee Posts Video of Man Stealing Gold Medals from CarApril 17, 2022
United States Paralympic hockey goalie Jen Lee posted a video of a man breaking into his car and stealing a bag that contained his Paralympic gold medals.
Horitius Jen Lee @LifeofaLW
Around 7:15pm today at the The Rim in San Antonio, TX my car was broken into by this guy and he took the bag containing all 3 of my Paralympic gold medals 🥇 🥇 🥇 🥺 Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible 🙏🏽 <a href="https://t.co/HuvwPjPxzY">pic.twitter.com/HuvwPjPxzY</a>
Lee was the backup goaltender for the U.S. paralympic hockey team behind Steve Cash at the 2014 and 2018 Paralympics before taking the reins as a starter in 2022. He did not allow a goal in any of his four starts during the 2022 Games, highlighted by a 16-save shutout in the United States' 5-0 win over Canada in the gold-medal game.
The United States has won four straight gold medals at the Paralympics overall.