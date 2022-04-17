X

    USA Paralympic Hockey Goalie Jen Lee Posts Video of Man Stealing Gold Medals from Car

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 17, 2022

    United States Paralympic hockey goalie Jen Lee posted a video of a man breaking into his car and stealing a bag that contained his Paralympic gold medals.

    Horitius Jen Lee @LifeofaLW

    Around 7:15pm today at the The Rim in San Antonio, TX my car was broken into by this guy and he took the bag containing all 3 of my Paralympic gold medals 🥇 🥇 🥇 🥺 Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible 🙏🏽 <a href="https://t.co/HuvwPjPxzY">pic.twitter.com/HuvwPjPxzY</a>

    Lee was the backup goaltender for the U.S. paralympic hockey team behind Steve Cash at the 2014 and 2018 Paralympics before taking the reins as a starter in 2022. He did not allow a goal in any of his four starts during the 2022 Games, highlighted by a 16-save shutout in the United States' 5-0 win over Canada in the gold-medal game.

    The United States has won four straight gold medals at the Paralympics overall.

