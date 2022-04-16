FCF 2022 Results: Week 1 Scores from Saturday

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

The second season of Fan Controlled Football began Saturday with a four-game slate that featured the Beasts' 36-20 win over the Glacier Boyz to kick off the festivities.

The highlight of the day will be Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens' return to professional football.

The 48-year-old Owens, who is third all-time on the NFL's career receiving yards and receiving touchdown lists, is suiting up for the Zappers. Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback, is also on that team.

However, the biggest star of the day was 20-year-old Qwan'Tez Stiggers, who had three interceptions (including a pick-six) for the Beasts.

Here's a look at all the Week 1 action.

Week 1 Scores and Schedule

Beasts 36, Glacier Boyz 20

2:45 p.m. ET: Knights of Degen vs. Bored Ape FC

7 p.m. ET: Shoulda Been Stars vs. Zappers

8:30 p.m. ET: 8oki Football Club vs. Kingpins

Stiggers was unstoppable Saturday, and his pick-six gave the Beasts a 26-14 lead.

The Glacier Boyz's Andrew Jamiel was the other star in this game after three touchdowns.

The Glacier Boyz trailed 28-20 after the third Jamiel score and were driving down the field in the final minute, but Mike Lee sealed this game with the Beasts' fourth interception and second pick-six:

With that, the Beasts opened the FCF season with the W.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

