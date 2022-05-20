Trayce Jackson-Davis Announces He's Withdrawing from NBA Draft, Returning to Indiana

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Trayce Jackson-Davis announced Friday that he is withdrawing from the 2022 NBA draft and returning to Indiana University for his senior season.

The star forward made it official with the following video on Twitter:

Jackson-Davis has been a dominant force for much of his three-year collegiate career with the Hoosiers, both as a scorer and a rebounder.

After averaging 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as a freshman, Jackson-Davis took the next step during his sophomore campaign, racking up 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

While his scoring and rebounding were down a bit last season to the tune of 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, Jackson-Davis became a more well-rounded player, setting new career-high averages of 2.3 blocks and 1.9 assists, while also shooting a career-best 58.9 percent from the field.

The 6'9" big man also played a big role in getting Indiana back to the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2016.

With Jackson-Davis back in the fold for the 2022-23 season, the Hoosiers have a chance to build on what they did last season in head coach Mike Woodson's first year and could possibly be contenders for a Big Ten title.