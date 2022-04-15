Former Cardinals LB Kylie Fitts Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, citing too many concussions as the reason he is stepping away from the game.

The 27-year-old wrote in an Instagram post:

"After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me. Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play. I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career. I am also so thankful for my family and wife who have supported me through all the up's and downs and special thank you to my dad.

"[He] spent countless hours, early mornings and late nights helping me reach my goal of always wanting to play in the NFL. I believe we were created beyond just playing the game. I know God has great plans for me and my family and I’m so excited for what he has in store for me next!"

The Chicago Bears selected Fitts with a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft after he spent his collegiate career at UCLA and Utah. He appeared in just six games during his rookie season.

Chicago released him in 2019, and he was picked up by the Cardinals. Fitts appeared in 22 games across three seasons in Arizona, recording one forced fumble, 15 tackles and one quarterback hit.

He missed the end of the 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve in October following a concussion.